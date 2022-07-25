2 injured after reported Bishop Ford Expressway shooting near 130th Street: Illinois State Police

State troopers responded to the reported shooting about 2:45 a.m. on northbound Interstate 94 near 130th Street and found two people with non-life threatening injuries.
They were taken to a local hospital to be treated, state police said.
The northbound lanes of I-94 from Sibley Boulevard to 130th Street were shut down from about 4:25 to 4:50 a.m. for the shooting investigation, according to ISP.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.