Black & Powerful: ABC7 presents 10-part series exclusively streaming on ABC7's connected TV apps and ABC7Chicago.com

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7, the No. 1 station in Chicago, will present "BLACK & POWERFUL," featuring some of the most influential, successful and inspirational people in Chicago. The 10-part series will exclusively stream on ABC 7's Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku and on ABC7Chicago.com beginning Sunday, Feb. 28.
Ten ABC 7 journalists will take turns profiling a Chicagoan whose story they've wanted to tell, someone who has impressed them personally and made a name for themselves in the community.
ABC 7 Host/Special Assignment Reporter Hosea Sanders will kick off the first installment with an intimate portrait of Chicagoan, author, media mogul, philanthropist and one of the most notable Blacks in the media and advertising business, Louis Carr. Carr is President of Media Sales, at Black Entertainment Television (BET) Networks.
ABC 7 Chicago morning anchor/reporter Terrell Brown will sit down with Illinois State Senator Robert Peters for a raw and in-depth interview on what it was like growing up with a disability and how it formed his journey to become a senator.
ABC 7 Chicago anchor/reporter Cheryl Burton will talk to the president and CEO of the Museum of Science and Industry, Chevy Humphrey, the first woman and person of color to hold that role for the iconic museum.
The remaining profiles will be hosted by ABC 7's Samantha Chatman, Evelyn Holmes, Leah Hope, Will Jones, Karen Jordan, Jim Rose and Val Warner.
ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.3 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, the station produces 41 hours of local news weekly and Chicago's only local weekday entertainment talk show, "Windy City LIVE," as well as its highest-rated New Year's Eve special. ABC7's award-winning programs such as "Heart and Soul," "The Ñ Beat" and "Asian Influences" showcase the city's diversity, while being the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed. ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.
