Black Ensemble Theater celebrates Legacy Gala 2023: An Evening of Elegance to Support Excellence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The acclaimed Black Ensemble Theater, led by Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor, will celebrate 47 years of theater excellence in Chicago with its Legacy Gala 2023: An Evening of Elegance to Support Excellence. Approximately 300 supporters and friends of Black Ensemble Theater are expected to attend the fun-filled event with a special performance by the stars of the Black Ensemble Theater. Black Ensemble Theater's Legacy Gala 2023 will be held Thursday, October 19, 6pm-9pm, at the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center, 4450 N. Clark St. in Chicago.

It's time for the party of the year, and just like the song says "We're gonna party like it's your birthday!" The evening will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a special, private on-stage reception for sponsors. The night of surprises will continue with great food, dancing, bid-whist, spades, a smooth-jazz room, a down-home blues room, and a great performance by the Black Ensemble Theater's all-stars. The Legacy Gala is Black Ensemble's biggest fundraiser of the year, full of elegance to support excellence - so come on out and party with a purpose.

Proceeds from the event will fund Black Ensemble Theater's award-winning programming including the Black Ensemble Four Play Season of Excellence which annually serves approximately 55,000 diverse theater goers and six outstanding educational outreach programs annually impacting almost 10,000 underserved youth. Through its programming, Black Ensemble is dedicated to helping create a world that is free and healed from the devastating disease of racism.

Jackie Taylor states "Our Legacy Gala is the most important fundraiser of the year, helping us to raise funding that will allow us to move forward our mission of eradicating racism."

The Black Ensemble Legacy Gala 2023 is proudly sponsored by Jim & Esther Bryan, Allstate, BMO, UJAMAA Construction, Sam & Dona Scott, Charity & Associates PC., Aljahi & Ola Gardner, Cheryl Lynn Bruce & Kerry James Marshall, The Alvin Marley Foundation Inc., Eric & Linda Boasmond, Herbert & Alice Beck, Roche Schulfer, and The Huntington National Bank.

Individual tickets are priced at $300 and are available by calling 773-769-4451. Sponsorships are also available and start at $2500. For information on sponsorship opportunities contact Miguel Martinez at 773-754-3931 or email at mmartinez@blackensemble.org. More information is also available at blacksensembletheater.org/begala2023.

The Black Ensemble Theater

The mission of the Black Ensemble Theater Company is to eradicate racism and its devastating effects upon society through the theater arts and community engagement. For more information on the Black Ensemble Theater Company, visit www.BlackEnsembleTheater.org or call 773-769-4451.