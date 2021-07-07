navy pier

'Black Widow' projection, merchandise at Navy Pier Wednesday

Navy Pier fireworks also scheduled for Wed.
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Navy Pier hosting 'Black Widow' event Wed.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- To celebrate the release of Marvel Studios' "Black Widow," a high-impact light projection of "Widow's Web" will shine on Chicago's Navy Pier on Wednesday night.

Fans are invited to come to Navy Pier to take pictures in front of the light display and receive promotional items from the film from 8:30 to 10 p.m.

Navy Pier will also be hosting a fireworks show at 9:30pm.

In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller "Black Widow," Natasha Romanoff, or Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises.

ABC7's Hosea Sanders talked to David Harbour about playing the Alexei, the Red Guardian Natasha called her dad!



Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Romanoff, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina.

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, "Black Widow," the first film in "Phase Four" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday.

