Black Women's Expo kicks off with Phenomenal Woman Awards reception

The 27th Annual Black Women's Expo begins tomorrow. The event kicked off tonight with an invitation only Phenomenal Woman Awards reception.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 27th Annual Black Women's Expo begins tomorrow. The event kicked off with the invitation-only Phenomenal Woman Awards reception.

Twelve women were recognized for their achievements in their careers and their commitment to community.

ABC 7 is the exclusive TV sponsor of the Black Women's Expo.