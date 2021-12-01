Former IL Gov. Rod Blagojevich asks for another delay in federal suit due to 'work on other matters'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With only hours to spare before a midnight deadline, defrocked and disgraced former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich on Tuesday asked a U.S. judge to delay his own federal lawsuit that challenges the state's impeachment process.
"This motion is necessitated not by lack of diligence, but in part due to plaintiff's work on other matters," Blagojevich submitted in a motion that he prepared and submitted.
The motion for a 30-day delay in Blagojevich's response to a state motion to dismiss his lawsuit does not specify his "work on other matters." Whatever has jammed up Blagojevich's schedule is preventing his federal court filing, which was already delayed once and had been due by the end of the day Tuesday. The lawsuit could determine whether Blagojevich may run again for public office in Illinois.
Although not mentioned, his work on the ABC7/Hulu docuseries "Being Blago" released in early November, did occupy the ex-governor for many days and nights the past six months. He has also made numerous public appearances this month since the TV show's release.
According to a federal court filing late Tuesday, Blagojevich states that he only needs a 21-day extension but that "in consideration of the upcoming holidays," he is "requesting 30-days instead." The two-page Blagojevich filing states that attorneys for the State of Illinois do not object to the delay-which make Dec. 30 the new deadline.
Judge Steven Seeger has not ruled on Blagojevich's request for a 30-day delay in his civil rights case.
Blagojevich was released from federal prison in February 2020 after President Donald Trump commuted his 14-year sentence for multiple counts of public corruption. He had served more than half of his sentence when released.
