I-Team

Rod Blagojevich: Timeline leading up to ex-governor's prison release

By ABC7 Eyewitness News Team Coverage
CHICAGO (WLS) -- When Rod Blagojevich began making his way back to Chicago hours after his prison sentence was commuted, ABC7 I-Team investigator Chuck Goudie was seated right alongside the former governor.

From accusation to conviction, Goudie has reported on Blagojevich every step of the way. Here is a look back at our previous coverage on the Blagojevich case.
EMBED More News Videos

A full timeline of the Rod Blagojevich case, from indictment to conviction to commutation.



Illinois Ex-Gov.Rod Blagojevich released from prison hours after Donald Trump commutes prison sentence, returns to Chicago
Rod Blagojevich maintains his innocence, thanks President Trump for commutation
What Rod Blagojevich whispered in the silence of a plane ride from prison

Patti Blagojevich reunites with husband after prison release
VIDEO: Shirtless Rod Blagojevich works out in Colorado prison yard
Rod Blagojevich: Trump 'very strongly' considering commuting prison sentence
Rev. Jesse Jackson asks President Trump to pardon former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich
In new book, former Blagojevich aide recalls 'bizarre' days working for disgraced governor
Ex-Governor Rod Blagojevich writes op-ed calling for prison reform
Illinois Republicans urge Trump not to grant Blagojevich clemency
Rod Blagojevich attorneys file request to commute sentence
Former US attorney general voices support for Blagojevich
Patti Blagojevich hopeful after Trump says he may commute Rod Blagojevich's sentence
Rod Blagojevich: Donald Trump considers clemency for ex-IL gov; to pardon Dinesh D'Souza

Supreme Court denies request to hear Rod Blagojevich appeal
Supreme Court considers Blagojevich appeal
Blagojevich SCOTUS conference set for April
Government shreds Blagojevich appeal to Supreme Court
Current, former lawmakers urge Supreme Court to take up Blagojevich appeal
Blagojevich asks for mercy from Supreme Court
Ex-Ill. Gov. Rod Blagojevich gives 1st prison interview to Chicago Magazine
Blagojevich attorneys return to appeals court in effort to reduce sentence
Rod Blagojevich's daughter slams Obama for not commuting father's sentence
Report: Blagojevich asks for presidential commutation

Blagojevich wants a new trial or another resentencing hearing
Rod Blagojevich appealing his sentence
BGA: What happened to Blagojevich's inner circle?
Petition asks Obama to grant Rod Blagojevich clemency
Rod Blagojevich to serve original 14-year sentence
Blagojevich sings prison blues: Lawyers file for re-sentencing
Blagojevich rehearing denied by U.S. Supreme Court
Prosecutors ask for new Blagojevich sentencing date
Supreme Court rejects Rod Blagojevich appeal in corruption case
Supreme Court nears decision on Blagojevich appeal
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoravenswood manordonald trumpimpeachmentrod blagojevichu.s. & worldi team
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bond conditions set for Northbrook suspect in Deerfield hit-and-run
Boy critically injured in Deerfield hit-and-run recovering, family says
Northbrook woman charged in Deerfield hit-and-run that critically hurt boy
Person of interest questioned in Deerfield hit-and-run that critically hurt boy
I-TEAM
What to watch out for this Memorial Day weekend
Elderly Englewood man without running water during COVID-19
Cook Co. COVID-19 patient addresses to be given to first responders after county board vote
Why the pandemic is deepening a racial divide in Chicago area communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News