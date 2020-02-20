Rod Blagojevich: Timeline leading up to ex-governor's prison release

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5944934" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A full timeline of the Rod Blagojevich case, from indictment to conviction to commutation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When Rod Blagojevich began making his way back to Chicago hours after his prison sentence was commuted, ABC7 I-Team investigator Chuck Goudie was seated right alongside the former governor.From accusation to conviction, Goudie has reported on Blagojevich every step of the way. Here is a look back at our previous coverage on the Blagojevich case.