'Girl from the North Country' musical tells story of wayward travelers set to tune of Bob Dylan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bob Dylan fans know "Girl from the North Country" as one of the folk singer's songs; now, it's the title of a Tony Award-winning musical that re-imagines nearly two dozen of Dylan's greatest hits.

The musical, set in 1934, weaves Dylan's music into the story of a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse in Duluth, Minnesota.

It's playing at the CIBC Theatre through Feb. 25.

Two of the stars joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk about the show.

John Schiappa, who is from Northbrook and attended Glenbrook South High School, and Jennifer Blood play Nick and Elizabeth Laine.

Visit www.broadwayinchicago.com/shows/girl-from-the-north-country for more information.