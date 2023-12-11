Wauconda High School teacher killed in head-on crash remembered as 'caring, dedicated'

Police say a suspected drunk driver hit a high school teacher and athletic trainer head-on, killing him and badly injuring his wife.

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban school is in shock, after a beloved high school math teacher and athletic trainer was killed over the weekend.

Bob Gillen taught for decades at Wauconda High School.

Police say a suspected drunk driver hit him head-on, killing him and badly injuring his wife.

His co-workers were remembering him Monday morning.

He's a great guy. He'll be dearly missed Wauconda High School Athletic Director Mark Ribbens

School leaders said Gillen worked at the school since 1996.

Flowers adorned the entrance to the athletic training room inside Wauconda High School Monday.

"After teaching all day long, he would come in here, and put in four or five, six, seven hours, depending on what we will have going on," Wauconda High School Athletic Director Mark Ribbens said.

It's now an empty room, echoing the pain of the students and faculty, as they grapple with the unwanted reality that a beloved teacher will never walk through the doors again.

"He was just a caring, dedicated -- just an employee that meant so much to this school and the school community," Ribbens said.

Police said Gillen, 53, was killed early Sunday morning in a crash in Wheeling.

According to investigators, a suspected drunk driver was traveling with a passenger on East Palatine Road near Wheeling Road when they drove into the wrong lane of traffic, hitting Gillen's vehicle head-on.

School leaders say Gillen's wife was also in the car.

Police said she suffered serious injuries, while her husband died at the scene.

"He had a huge impact on our kids who are here in the building right now, but our kids' older brothers and sisters, to some extent our kids' parents," Wauconda High School principal Dan Nicholas said.

Now, only memories of Gillen are left, but his colleagues say they promise to make sure they never fade away.

"He's a great guy. He'll be dearly missed, but he would want us to move forward and continue to support the student-athletes and students here at Wauconda," Ribbens said.

That support is coming in the form of grief counselors made available at the school for anyone who might need them.

Charges had not yet been filed in the deadly crash Monday.