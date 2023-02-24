20-year-old woman found shot in head in Little Village alley ID'd; ME rules death a homicide

ABC7 crews on the scene said the victim appears to be a young woman, possibly in her 20s.

Reina Cristina Ical Seb was found shot to death in a Little Village alley in the 2400-block of S. Drake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The death of a young woman who was found shot in the head in a Little Village alley early Wednesday morning has been deemed a homicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Friday.

Reina Cristina Ical Seb, 20, died of a gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner said.

Chicago police said she was pronounced dead on the scene in the 2400-block of South Drake Avenue at approximately 2:55 a.m. on Feb. 22.

Police were seen photographing possible evidence in the alley Wednesday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation involving Area Four Detectives. So far, no one is in custody.