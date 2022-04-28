lake michigan

Body of 22-year-old Indiana man recovered a week after falling off ice shelf into Lake Michigan

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- The body of a 22-year-old man from Indianapolis was located and recovered from Lake Michigan a week after he fell into the water while on an ice shelf.

Last Thursday, five people were on an ice shelf along the shoreline near West Beach at Indiana Dunes State Park around 5:30 p.m. when it began to crack. The group began to retreat to the shore, but one person fell into the water, according to officials.

Members of the group told officials they tried to reach their friend, but were unsuccessful due to large waves and unstable ice.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office, as well as several other agencies, responded and began searching the area but were also unsuccessful.

On Saturday, police identified Bryce Dunfee as they continued to search for him.

Dunfee's body was located and recovered Thursday morning, approximately a half-mile from where he was last seen, according to officials.

Indiana Conservation Officers urge the public to stay off shelf ice along Lake Michigan as it can be unpredictable and extremely dangerous.
