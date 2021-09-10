body found

Chicago police questioning person of interest after pregnant woman, 19, pulled from Lake Michigan

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CPD questioning person of interest in death of pregnant woman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police detectives are speaking to a person of interest after a pregnant woman was found dead in Lake Michigan near Waukegan.

The Lake County (Ill) Sheriff's Office said the woman has been identified as Yarianna Wheeler, 19. She had been living in Chicago but was originally from Bellwood, police said.

Her body was found last month. Police said they are investigating the woman's death as homicide after an autopsy revealed sharp force injuries to her body.

Pregnant woman, 19, pulled from Lake Michigan positively identified, police say

Wheeler's body was believed to have been in the water for no more than seven to 12 days when recovered on August 15.
