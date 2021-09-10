CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police detectives are speaking to a person of interest after a pregnant woman was found dead in Lake Michigan near Waukegan.
The Lake County (Ill) Sheriff's Office said the woman has been identified as Yarianna Wheeler, 19. She had been living in Chicago but was originally from Bellwood, police said.
Her body was found last month. Police said they are investigating the woman's death as homicide after an autopsy revealed sharp force injuries to her body.
Pregnant woman, 19, pulled from Lake Michigan positively identified, police say
Wheeler's body was believed to have been in the water for no more than seven to 12 days when recovered on August 15.
Chicago police questioning person of interest after pregnant woman, 19, pulled from Lake Michigan
BODY FOUND
TOP STORIES
Show More