Vigil held for victims of deadly Bolingbrook home invasion and shooting

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Family members, neighbors, civic leaders and members of the community attended a vigil Wednesday night for the three victims of a deadly home invasion and shooting in Bolingbrook earlier this week.

Dozens gathered on the grounds of the DuPage township Center. Mourners lit candles and said a prayer for the three victims, two of them children, of the deadly home invasion.

Family members say 40-year-old Cartez Daniels, his 9-year-old daughter Sanai Daniels and 17-year-old Samiya Shelton-Tillman, the daughter of his fiance, were all shot to death on their home on Lee Lane.

Samiya's mother was also shot and was last listed in serious but stable condition at a hospital.

"My heart goes out to them. I have a small daughter who's nine years old, and it's just so heartbreaking, (Cries) so heartbreaking that they have to do this. They have to bury those kids," said Teresa Martin, vigil co-organizer.

"And it's just the thought that you never know. You never know what's going to come, and we're going through enough in the world right now that families shouldn't have to go through something this horrifying," said Kathy Freeberg, vigil co-organizer.

Byrion Montgomery, 17, has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, home invasion and other charges. Police said he was dating the 17-year-old victim Samiya.

Counselors are on hand at Samiya's school, as well as the school Sanai attended.