15-year-old boy arrested after teen girl shot in Bolingbrook: police

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a teen girl was injured in a south suburban shooting on Friday afternoon, police said.

Police said the 17-year-old girl, shot near Lexington Drive and Lee Lane, is in stable condition.

Residents in the area were told to shelter in place as police searched for the teen suspect, who has since been arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police said the shooting happened during a narcotics deal.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.