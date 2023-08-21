Bolingbrook shooting: Police officer shot; suspect barricaded inside residence, officials say

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A police officer was shot in southwest suburban Bolingbrook on Sunday evening, officials said.
Officials said police officers responded to a theft complaint at a business in the 100 block of South Bolingbrook Drive just before 6:15 p.m., but the suspect had fled the scene.
A Bolingbrook police officer found that suspect just before 7:50 p.m., officials said. The suspect opened fire, striking the officer.
The officer was taken to a hospital and is undergoing surgery.
Officials said the suspect is believed to be barricaded in a residence. There is a heavy police presence on the scene.
Illinois State Police are assisting with tactical operations and the investigation.
