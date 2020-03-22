coronavirus chicago

Chicago's 'stay-at-home' order inspires citywide Bon Jovi 'Livin' on a Prayer' sing-along

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many folks broke out in song Saturday night as a way to engage with neighbors during the pandemic "stay-at-home" order.

RELATED: Coronavirus Illinois: Gov. JB Pritzker issues 'stay-at-home' order as COVID-19 cases rise to 585, with 5 deaths

They sang Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" from their balconies, windows and rooftops.

Bon Jovi himself got wind of the effort and offered support via Instagram.



The Chicago sing-along was at least partly inspired by viral videos from Europe showing quarantined residents singing to each other from their windows and balconies.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak inspires unique positivity across Chicago
