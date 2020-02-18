Northbrook suspect in boy's Deerfield hit-and-run gets bond conditions

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A Lake County judge set bond conditions Tuesday for the woman who allegedly left the scene after hitting a 12-year-old boy in Deerfield.

Stacy Shapiro, 46, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident that caused injury. On Feb. 7, a car hit Chase Thompson, who has autism and is nonverbal, near his home in Deerfield. Police said Shapiro turned herself in to the Deerfield Police Department after charges were approved and a warrant issued for her arrest in connection with the incident.

She posted 10% of her $250,000 bond. A judge said Tuesday she was not permitted access to drugs, alcohol or the victim.

More than a week after the crash, Thompson remains hospitalized at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. His father, Thad Thompson, said Chase was able to sleep a bit Monday night and is showing signs of improvement.

RELATED: Boy, 12, critically injured in Deerfield hit-and-run now in stable condition, family says

Chase's father said his prognosis is good, but he has "a long road to recovery."

"We cannot thank you all enough for your help in catching the driver, as well as for all the amazing support we have received," Thad said.

Chase suffered broken bones, injuries to his lungs and facial trauma, his family said.

RELATED: Deerfield crash: Northbrook woman charged in crash that critically hurt boy with autism, police say
A woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 12-year-old boy with special needs in Deerfield, police say.



Shapiro, of Northbrook, refused to speak with media after her Waukegan court appearance Tuesday morning.

Shapiro is next due in court in April, pending a possible grand jury indictment.
