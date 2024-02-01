BP Whiting oil refinery increases flaring of stacks amid power outage; employees evacuated

WHITING, Ind. (WLS) -- A power outage Thursday at the BP oil refinery in Whiting, Indiana has lead to increased burning and flaring through the stacks at the site.

The extra flaring process is done to burn off excess product during the power outage, BP said.

BP is working to resolved the power outage, the city of Whiting said in a release.

"Out of an abundance of caution, BP has evacuated the employees from the Glass House located on Indianapolis Boulevard and 129th Street. No further evacuation is required," the release read in part. "We have also been notified that Indianapolis Boulevard from 129th to Schrage will be closed to all traffic."

No further information was immediately available.

