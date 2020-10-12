breast cancer

Loretto Hospital offering free mammograms for uninsured, underinsured women in October

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Loretto Hospital will be offering free mammograms during October for uninsured or underinsured West Side residents.

Loretto is offering free 2D and 3D tomosynthesis mammograms for residents of Chicago's Austin neighborhood and those in the surrounding communities.

Breast cancer is the leading cause of death among all women in the U.S. and Black women are 40 percent more likely to die from the disease than white woman, according to the CDC.

"Everyone deserves the opportunity to live his or her healthiest life," said Deatra Howard, vice president and chief nursing officer at The Loretto Hospital. "Early detection is vital, and The Loretto Hospital remains dedicated to ensuring every woman, regardless of race or insurance status, has access to potentially life-saving breast screenings this year."

Anyone interested is encouraged to make an appointment for a mammogram, but some same-day appointments will be available for those who qualify. To find out more or make an appointment, call 833-TLH-LOVE (833-854-5683) or visit the Loretto Hospital Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging website.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.
