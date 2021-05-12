Weather: Like It or Not

Why do bridges freeze before roads?

WEATHER: Like It or Not!
By
Why bridges freeze first

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You hear us say it all the time: watch those bridges and overpasses for slick spots. But why do bridges and overpasses freeze first?

Most roads lose heat evenly at night. But unlike normal roads - which have ground to help insulate them and keep them warmer - cold air can reach above and below the bridges, cooling the concrete on both sides.

This results in quicker heat loss and a faster freeze than normal roads.

