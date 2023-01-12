Brighton Park sports store burglarized, front window shattered with rock: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A sports store in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood was burglarized early Thursday morning, and its window was broken, Chicago police said.
CPD responded just before 12:55 a.m. to the 4200-block of South Archer Avenue for a burglar alarm, and found the store's front window had been shattered with a rock, police said.
It was not immediately clear how much merchandise was stolen, but clothes were strewn all over the sidewalk.
No one was in custody later Thursday morning, and Area One detectives are investigating.
