Family of boy, 16, killed in Brighton Park shooting offering $15K reward for information

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a $15,000 reward being offered to catch the person who shot and killed a teenager last month in Chicago's Southwest Side Brighton Park neighborhood.
Michael Colon, 16, was shot on Sept. 3, while walking his dog.
Chicago police still don't have any suspects.
"We've raised the reward because these murderers do not deserve to be walking the streets," Colon's sister Joanna said.
Police said a white SUV was seen in the area just before shots were fired. The car reportedly sped away right after the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call a tip line Colon's family provided at 224-651-6662.
