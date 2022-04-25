At least 2 vehicles crash into Broadview resale shop; part of road closed

car into building

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BROADVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- At least two vehicles crashed into a building in west suburban Broadview Monday morning.

Two badly damaged vehicles could be seen near a resale shop at Roosevelt Road and South 17th Avenue about 6:30 a.m. A Pace bus was also nearby, but it was not clear if the bus was involved in the crash.

Eastbound Roosevelt was closed between 16th and 18th avenues. Northbound 17th was also closed.

Neither police nor fire officials immediately provided information about how the crash occurred or if anyone was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

