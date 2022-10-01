Broadway in Chicago returns with exciting shows for fall, holiday season

Cirque du Soleil and Christmas magic come together Dec. 4-11

Wicked, The Lion King and Anastasia are back, check out Broadway in Chicago's fall and holiday season lineup.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New shows and performances are taking over Broadway in Chicago.

Anastasia, Wicked and The Lion King are back in Chicago theaters this fall.

Ticket prices for some Broadway shows start as low as $24. Current and upcoming productions include Wicked, Twenty-Sided Tavern, Disney's The Lion King, Chicago, Les Misérables, Cats, 1776, Annie, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, The Book of Mormon, A Soldier's Play, Jagged Little Pill, Disney's Aladdin, and MJ.

Cirque du Soleil and Christmas magic come together for Magical Cirque Christmas at CIBC theater from December 4th - 11th.