Shedd Aquarium announces free admission days for Illinois residents for first half of 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium has announced a list of free-entry days for the first half of the year.

Tuesday is the first day of free admission if you're an Illinois resident with a valid ID.

You can check out the all the aquatic attractions they have to offer on select free admission days, which are as follows:

2024 Free Days (hours vary)

January 9-16, 23-25, 30, 31

February 1, 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29

2024 Free Tuesday Evenings (5 to 9 p.m.)

March 5, 12, 19, 26

April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

May 7, 14, 21, 28

June 4, 11, 18, 25

Tickets must be reserved in advance. For more information, visit the Shed Aquarium's website.