Shedd Aquarium announces free admission days for Illinois residents for first half of 2024

Advance tickets are required for Night Dives: Illinois Resident Free Evenings
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium has announced a list of free-entry days for the first half of the year.
Tuesday is the first day of free admission if you're an Illinois resident with a valid ID.
You can check out the all the aquatic attractions they have to offer on select free admission days, which are as follows:
2024 Free Days (hours vary)
2024 Free Tuesday Evenings (5 to 9 p.m.)
Tickets must be reserved in advance. For more information, visit the Shed Aquarium's website.