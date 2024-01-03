WATCH LIVE

Shedd Aquarium announces free admission days for Illinois residents for first half of 2024

Advance tickets are required for Night Dives: Illinois Resident Free Evenings

ByABC 7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 3, 2024 8:00PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium has announced a list of free-entry days for the first half of the year.

Tuesday is the first day of free admission if you're an Illinois resident with a valid ID.

You can check out the all the aquatic attractions they have to offer on select free admission days, which are as follows:

2024 Free Days (hours vary)

  • January 9-16, 23-25, 30, 31
  • February 1, 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29

2024 Free Tuesday Evenings (5 to 9 p.m.)

  • March 5, 12, 19, 26
  • April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
  • May 7, 14, 21, 28
  • June 4, 11, 18, 25

Tickets must be reserved in advance. For more information, visit the Shed Aquarium's website.

