Brookfield Zoo opens new 'Ice Age Giants' exhibit

Brookfield Zoo hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- On Friday, Brookfield Zoo opened its latest exhibit.

It is called "Ice Age Giants." The attraction runs from Friday through Oct. 30.

It features more than 30 life-sized animatronic re-creations.

Andre Copeland from Brookfield Zoo joined ABC7 Chicago Friday to talk more about it. He said it's something "we're really excited about," and zoo officials hope the exhibit encourages visitors to think about what they can do to make the world a better place.

The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more about the temporary exhibit before it is extinct, visit the Brookfield Zoo, 'Ice Age Giants'' website.
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
