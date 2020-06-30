Brookfield Zoo's Amur leopard cub born during COVID-19 pandemic, ready to meet guests

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Guests of the Brookfield Zoo will finally get a chance to see some animals who made their debut during the COVID-19 pandemic.The zoo opens back up to the general public on July 8. It's been closed for nearly three months because of the stay-at-home order.Sasha, an Amur leopard was born on March 3. Since his birth, the nearly 4-month-old cub has been behind the scenes bonding wish his mom, Lisa, according to a release.Beginning July 3, Sasha will have access outside for a few hours each day to get acclimated to his outdoor habitat, the release said.As he gets more accustomed to his new environment, he will be able to stay outside for longer periods of time, zoo officials said.Sasha is Lisa's fourth cub. When the two aren't outside, guests will be able to see Samson, one of her offspring born in 2018.The Amur leopard is critically endangered with less than 65 animals left in the wild.Often mistaken for snow leopards, Amur leopards live in temperate forests with cold winters and hot summers, according to the release.Anyone interested I helping care for Sasha at the Brookfield Zoo can contribute to the Animal Adoption program here. CZS.org/FeaturedCreature.