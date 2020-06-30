brookfield zoo

Brookfield Zoo's Amur leopard cub born during COVID-19 pandemic, ready to meet guests

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Guests of the Brookfield Zoo will finally get a chance to see some animals who made their debut during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The zoo opens back up to the general public on July 8. It's been closed for nearly three months because of the stay-at-home order.

RELATED: Lincoln Park, Brookfield zoos announces reopening dates after closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

Sasha, an Amur leopard was born on March 3. Since his birth, the nearly 4-month-old cub has been behind the scenes bonding wish his mom, Lisa, according to a release.

Beginning July 3, Sasha will have access outside for a few hours each day to get acclimated to his outdoor habitat, the release said.

As he gets more accustomed to his new environment, he will be able to stay outside for longer periods of time, zoo officials said.

Sasha is Lisa's fourth cub. When the two aren't outside, guests will be able to see Samson, one of her offspring born in 2018.

The Amur leopard is critically endangered with less than 65 animals left in the wild.

Often mistaken for snow leopards, Amur leopards live in temperate forests with cold winters and hot summers, according to the release.

Anyone interested I helping care for Sasha at the Brookfield Zoo can contribute to the Animal Adoption program here. CZS.org/FeaturedCreature.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbrookfieldzoobrookfield zoowild animalssocial mediababy animalsstay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BROOKFIELD ZOO
Lincoln Park, Brookfield zoos, Shedd Aquarium prepare safety protocols for reopening
Chicago zoos announces reopening dates
Was Lincoln Park Zoo looted? Staff debunks rumors
Brookfield Zoo's Bear Awareness Week goes virtual amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alleged victim of viral CTA body-slam video speaks out
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 724
CPD, ATF, seeking to ID suspects in arson fires following George Floyd's death
"We have to be the ones that incentivize and bring our people together," siblings raise over $40k for black and brown businesses
Human remains found during search for missing Fort Hood soldier
VIDEO: Police called on Black family swimming at NC hotel
Missing Idaho kids' mom helped keep their bodies hidden: Police
Show More
John Prine named Honorary Illinois Poet Laureate
Legendary entertainer Carl Reiner dies at 98
Fauci warns US could see 100k coronavirus cases per day
City releases video of incident that led to Eddie Johnson's firing
Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
More TOP STORIES News