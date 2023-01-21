Driver killed in Bucktown crash, Chicago police say

A driver was killed in a crash near Ashland and Armitage in Bucktown, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a Friday night crash on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

The crash happened in the Bucktown neighborhood near Ashland and Armitage at about 10:15 p.m., police said. Two people were inside a car that swerved to avoid another vehicle and ended up hitting a pillar.

The driver, a 26 year-old man, did not survive, police said. A passenger in the car was also hurt, but will be okay.

Ashland Avenue was shut down while police investigated, but it has reopened.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.