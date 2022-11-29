Chicago crime: Group breaks into Jaguar dealership in Bucktown, police say

A group broke into a Bucktown, Chicago Jaguar car dealership in the 1900 block of North Paulina Street, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group broke into a car dealer ship on the city's Northwest Side early Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

It happened at a Jaguar dealership in the Bucktown neighborhood's 1900 block of North Paulina Street at about 4:17 a.m., police said. The group broke an exterior gate and window, setting off an alarm. They got into a vehicle, which was waiting for them, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The offenders did not take anything, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

