Chicago shooting: Man shot during attempted carjacking in Bucktown, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot during an attempted carjacking on Chicago's Northwest Side on Monday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Bucktown neighborhood's 2000 block of North Hoyne Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

A 46-year-old man was sitting in his parked pickup truck when two people, identified only as male, approached him and demanded his vehicle, police said. When the man refused, one of the offenders fired into the truck, striking him in the leg.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the victim to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

The offenders fled in a silver SUV, and are not in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.

