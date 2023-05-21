Funeral plans set for 3 of 4 Buffalo Grove students killed in Wheeling crash

The funeral plans are set for three of the four Buffalo Grove teens killed in a Wheeling crash last week.

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- Funerals are planned for three of the Buffalo Grove High School students killed in a crash in Wheeling last week, according to ABC7 Chicago news partner the Daily Herald.

Visitation for Ricky Barcenas, 17, of Arlington Heights, was set to run Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Matz Funeral Chapel, 410 E. Rand Road, Mount Prospect.

A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Monday at the Shrine of Our Lady Guadalupe, 1170 N. River Road, Des Plaines. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road, Des Plaines.

Visitation for Richard De Ita, 18, of Wheeling, is set to run from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at River Woods Funeral Chapels, 205 S. River Road, Des Plaines. A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

Visitation for Kevin Hernandez-Teran, 17, of Wheeling, is set to run from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 181 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Interment is planned for All Saints Cemetery.

No services are planned for the fourth teen killed in the crash, 17-year-old Jesus Rodriguez of Wheeling.

As the memorial at the crash site continues to grow, students made their way back to class for the first time Friday without four of their classmates.

Friday morning, the community responded in a big way by helping the families as best they could.

"I just felt bad," student Madison Coble said. "I just was like that is really sad that it happened in our community."

Rodriguez, Barcenas, Hernandez and De Ita were all killed in a car crash Tuesday night. A fifth student was badly hurt.

Police said De Ita, who was driving, ran a red light and crashed into two other cars and a light pole.

Classes were canceled at Buffalo Grove High School Wednesday and Thursday due to an unrelated fire. But school resumed Friday morning.

A tribute will be made to the students killed that were set to graduate Wednesday.