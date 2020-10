ABC 7 Chicago to host digital town hall on bullying prevention; Karen Jordan to moderate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago, Chicago's Number One station for news, will present a virtual town hall exploring efforts to stop bullying and bring awareness of its impacts on children of all ages and races. ABC 7 Weekend Anchor Karen Jordan will moderate this hour-long, virtual town hall available on abc7chicago.com Thursday, October 22 at 2:00 PM.October is observed as National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month. The ABC Network is supporting this important issue with its 'Choose Kindness' campaign which will run throughout the year. This campaign encourages schools, communities, organizations, kids and families to work together to stop bullying and cyberbullying. The goal is to put an end to hatred and racism by increasing awareness of the prevalence of all forms of bullying and show how it hurts children of all ages.Karen Jordan will lead an informative conversation on what some of our local community organizations are doing to help youth dealing with bullying and parents who may need guidance identifying the problem. She also will look at how these groups are encouraging special school programs that stand with youth against bullying of any kind.Guest panelists include:-Te'Aira Malone-Zuccaro, Clinical Manager, Metropolitan Family Services - Calumet Center-Solomon Martinez, Youth Program Manager - Proyecto Cuidaté, Erie Neighborhood House-Ashunti Walker, Crisis Responder, Aunt Martha's Health & Wellness - Will & Grundy County-Kreagan Carbone, Manager of Prevention Services, BUILD, Inc.-David Biele, Director of Youth Services, Center on HalstedThe virtual town hall will also exclusively stream live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.Twitter: https://twitter.com/abc7chicago Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abc7Chicago/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abc7Chicago/ ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.3 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, the station produces 41 hours of local news weekly and Chicago's only local weekday entertainment talk show, "Windy City LIVE," as well as its highest-rated New Year's Eve special. ABC7's award-winning programs such as "Heart and Soul," "The Ñ Beat" and "Asian Influences" showcase the city's diversity, while being the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed. ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.