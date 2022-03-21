auto theft

Thieves steal 9 vehicles from luxury auto business on Northwest Side, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are investigating a burglary at a car dealership on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Thieves broke into a business called "Luxury Auto Selection" in the 4500-block of North Elston Avenue around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

They said it appears nine vehicles were stolen from the property.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

