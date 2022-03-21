Thieves steal 9 vehicles from luxury auto business on Northwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are investigating a burglary at a car dealership on Chicago's Northwest Side.
Thieves broke into a business called "Luxury Auto Selection" in the 4500-block of North Elston Avenue around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, according to police.
They said it appears nine vehicles were stolen from the property.
No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.
