Neighbors on-edge after 3 gunmen open fire on Burnside home, seriously injuring 10-year-old boy

A Chicago shooting today in Burnside seriously injured a 10-year-old boy, according to CPD and fire officials.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A neighborhood is in shock after a 10-year-boy was seriously wounded when, police said, a trio of gunmen open fired into a South Side home he shares with his family.

"A 10-year-old getting shot, this don't normally happen over here. Nobody hurt no kids, man. That's uncalled for. He ain't even got a chance," Burnside resident Dorell Powell.

Following surgery on Friday night, the child remains in serious, but stable condition. The hunt for those responsible for shooting him is ongoing.

The shooting happened on Friday just after 7:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 91st Street. Daylight revealed that the bullet riddled windows of the house where the violence erupted.

Residents there said they heard what they thought, at first, were fireworks, but then quickly realized was gunfire.

"But then, when we saw the police cars driving up, then we knew it was a little more than firecrackers than what occurred," said Marvin Johnson, the victim's neighbor.

Investigators said officers arrived to find that the boy had been shot in the left side of his chest. Chicago fire officials said the child was rushed to an area hospital in a squad car by police.

The gunmen got away.

On Saturday afternoon, community activist Andrew Holmes canvassed the neighborhood for information about the shooting. He said while the victim's siblings and other relatives were in the home, fortunately, no one else was hurt, and he doesn't believe the child was the intended target.

"Why shoot into a house with a bunch of children? Why shoot into a house at all, and then, you hit this baby," Holmes said. "I'm quite sure the baby wasn't shooting back or the baby didn't get out here and rob and stick up nobody."

The family's landlord said they have lived at the home for the last seven years. He said although there have been some issues with a few of the older kids, no one ever expected something like to happen.

"It's sad for a kid to go through this. This is not what we want for our youth. So, we definitely have to focus in more," said neighborhood resident Chris Dabner.

Authorities are hoping any nearby security cameras will help lead them to the shooters.

As the boy recovers, no one is in custody and the investigation by Area Two detectives continues.

