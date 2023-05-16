Man sentenced to 120 days in prison for hit-and-run crash that killed Chicago teen in Burr Ridge

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban man has been sentenced in the hit-and-run death of a teenager in Burr Ridge.
Alex Hunt, 16, was killed last March as he walked across Route 83 at Central Avenue.
Marvin Mejia of Woodridge pleaded guilty to failure to report an accident involving death.
He was sentenced to 120 days in prison and two years of probation.
Hunt was a junior at Bogan High School in Chicago.