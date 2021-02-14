black-owned business

Celebrating Chicago Black Restaurant Week with Muse Coffee Studio

By Michelle Corless
Chicago Black Restaurant Week runs through February 21st. The event started back in 2016 and has grown so much, this year, it last two weeks.

It highlights Black owned restaurants around the city. Several of the restaurants are offering special deals.

Muse Coffee Studio is one of the participants this year. The name "Muse" refers to a source of inspiration for creative artists. It aims to be a place that is inspired by culture while also allowing people to explore their own creativity.

Muse Coffee Studio offers online ordering for pickup. Some of the other Chicago Black Restaurant Week participants are available for delivery through Uber Eats.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagotri taylorblack history monthblack owned businesscoffee
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS
Hyde Park couple's West African food coming to Mariano's soon
Illinois' 1st Black-owned gun range opens in Bridgeview
Harold's Chicken Shack celebrates 70 years in business
Long Island police officer runs popular BBQ joint
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden makes 1st comments on Trump's acquittal
CPS launches vaccine sites exclusively for staff
2 killed ID'd after car plunges 70 feet off I-55
9 shot, 3 fatally in weekend gun violence
IL lawmakers weigh in on 2nd impeachment trial verdict
'Obamacare' sign-ups reopen as Democrats push for more aid
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 3 years later
Show More
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from role as 'Bachelor' host
1 critically injured in Oakland fire
Clinton Impeachment: Looking back at 1998 hearings
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Mostly cloudy, frigid Sunday
Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
More TOP STORIES News