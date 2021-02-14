Celebrating Chicago Black Restaurant Week with Muse Coffee Studio

Chicago Black Restaurant Week runs through February 21st. The event started back in 2016 and has grown so much, this year, it last two weeks.
It highlights Black owned restaurants around the city. Several of the restaurants are offering special deals.
Muse Coffee Studio is one of the participants this year. The name "Muse" refers to a source of inspiration for creative artists. It aims to be a place that is inspired by culture while also allowing people to explore their own creativity.
Muse Coffee Studio offers online ordering for pickup. Some of the other Chicago Black Restaurant Week participants are available for delivery through Uber Eats.
