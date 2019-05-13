Quick Tip

Quick Tip: How to avoid weather-repair scams

Springtime can bring harsh weather that causes damage to homes. Here's how you can avoid a getting ripped off by storm-chasing contractors.

Unscrupulous contractors target areas where weather has damaged homes. Indiana's Attorney General has tips to make sure, you aren't battered twice.

1. Get multiple quotes, just as you would with other important consumer decisions.
2. Avoid high-pressure tactics, such as claiming you'll get the best deal by signing immediately.

3. Always contact your insurance agency to find out your terms of coverage. They may recommend a repair company.

Check out more tips to avoid a weather-repair rip-off at indianaconsumer.com.
