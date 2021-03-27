meal delivery

Hermosa's Butter & Vine delivers restaurant-quality meals but also offers free food for seniors

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Imagine starting a catering company as the COVID-19 pandemic began. That's what happened to Butter & Vine, which quickly did a pandemic pivot to become a meal delivery service.

Butter & Vine delivers restaurant quality meals to customers. There's no delivery fee, if you spend $50.

The company also offers Senior Happy Meals, a program offering free meals to seniors during the pandemic. With so many seniors isolating alone, the company wanted to make sure people knew they were not forgotten.

RELATED: Josephine's Southern Cooking delivers meals to homebound seniors

Some of the favorite menu items are lobster rolls, brisket and butternut turkey lasagna.

Food orders can be placed online.

You can also donate to the Senior Happy Meals program. A $15 donation provides dinner. A $30 donation provides breakfast, lunch and dinner.
