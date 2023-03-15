25th Ward alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez's press conference interrupted by defeated opponent

A news conference at City Hall held by 25th Ward Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez was interrupted by his defeated election opponent and her supporters.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A news conference at City Hall held by 25th Ward Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez was interrupted by his defeated election opponent and her supporters.

A supporter of Aida Flores pulled the microphone away and handed it over to Flores, who then made unfounded claims of voter suppression.

Election results show that Sigcho-Lopez defeated Flores with 53% of the vote.

Immigrant rights activist Elvira Arellano tried to shout down Flores, eventually grabbing the microphone back.