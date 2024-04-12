WATCH LIVE

Visitation service held for late Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough in Westchester

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, April 12, 2024 11:24PM
The late Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough was honored Friday with a visitation service in Westchester before a public memorial on Sunday in Chicago.

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (WLS) -- People paid tribute Friday to Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough.

Visitation was held at Grace Central Church in Westchester.

On Sunday, there will be a public memorial at the Rockefeller Chapel at the University of Chicago.

Yarbrough died last weekend from an undisclosed illness.

She was the first woman and first African-American to serve as Cook County Clerk.

