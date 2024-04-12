Visitation service held for late Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough in Westchester

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (WLS) -- People paid tribute Friday to Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough.
Visitation was held at Grace Central Church in Westchester.
On Sunday, there will be a public memorial at the Rockefeller Chapel at the University of Chicago.
Yarbrough died last weekend from an undisclosed illness.
She was the first woman and first African-American to serve as Cook County Clerk.
