Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones was injured in a chain reaction car crash on River Oaks Drive Wednesday night.

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Calumet City's mayor was taken to a hospital after he was involved in a car crash.

Police said two cars collided and that caused a secondary crash on River Oaks Drive Wednesday night.

That second crash is the one Mayor Thaddeus Jones was involved in.

He was taken to the hospital, but he and everyone else are all expected to be okay.