Is your phone overheating or battery dying quickly? These could be signs your device is hacked

Is your phone heating up this summer? It could be more than the hot weather. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles with a warning about a security risk.

Has your phone been acting strange lately? Maybe you've noticed it feeling hot or your battery dying?

They could be important signs that your device is compromised, according to security experts at Lookout.

Watch for unwanted apps installed on your phone as they can hijack your personal information and drain your battery quickly.

Hackers can be responsible for installing those apps that spy and monitor your activity.

Delete any app that seems suspicious or unfamiliar, and also check for consistent pop-ups. An unusual amount of pop-up ads, home screen updates or bookmarks to unknown websites could be a sign of a hack or infection. Steer clear of those and be careful what you open!