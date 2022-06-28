Traffic at standstill after 1 seriously hurt in I-294 crash near former Hinsdale Oasis, ISP says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on the Tri-State Tollway, Illinois State Police said.
The crash has traffic at a standstill in the northbound lanes. Chopper 7 HD was over the scene near the former Hinsdale Oasis in the western suburbs.
ISP District 15 responded to two-unit motor vehicle crash on the Interstate 294 northbound near milepost 25 at 4:23 p.m., state police said.
One person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, preliminary information indicated. All northbound lanes of I-294 near milepost 25 are closed for the investigation.
Police did not provide further information about the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.
