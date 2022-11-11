Motorcyclist hit, killed in Bronzeville crash ID'd, authorities say

There was a Chicago crash early Thursday morning in which a motorcyclist was hit and killed on Cottage Grove in Bronzeville, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A motorcyclist died early Thursday morning after a car hit him in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, CPD said.

The male driver of a sedan was making a U-turn in the 4600-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 2:40 a.m. when he hit an unidentified male on a motorcycle, Chicago police said.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner later identified him as 27-year-old Luis J. Ramirez.

No one else was injured, and the Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

No. 4 Cottage Grove buses were temporarily rerouted via Cottage Grove, 43rd Street, King Drive, 47th Street and Cottage Grove, due to street blockage, the CTA said.

