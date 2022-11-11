WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 carjacking suspects arrested after I-55 chase ends in crash on SW Side, Illinois State Police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, November 11, 2022 12:26PM
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A police chase on Interstate 55 ended in a crash early Friday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, Illinois State Police said.

ISP started chasing suspects wanted for an armed carjacking at about 3:36 a.m. on southbound I-55 near Damen Avenue in the McKinley Park neighborhood, officials said. The pursuit ended in a crash near Loomis Street.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on porch in Bronzeville, police say

Two people are in custody, police said.

ISP did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.