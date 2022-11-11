2 carjacking suspects arrested after I-55 chase ends in crash on SW Side, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A police chase on Interstate 55 ended in a crash early Friday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, Illinois State Police said.

ISP started chasing suspects wanted for an armed carjacking at about 3:36 a.m. on southbound I-55 near Damen Avenue in the McKinley Park neighborhood, officials said. The pursuit ended in a crash near Loomis Street.

Two people are in custody, police said.

ISP did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

