3 injured in Washington Heights crash: Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured in a Monday afternoon crash on the city's South Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The crash happened in the Washington Heights neighborhood near West 99th Street and South Halsted Street.

CFD said three adults were hospitalized in stable condition. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Christ Medical Center and Little Company of Mary Medical Center.

CFD did not immediately provide further information about their injuries.

Further information about what led up to the crash was not immediately available.

