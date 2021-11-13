1 killed, 3 injured in 3-car Streeterville crash, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and three were injured in a three-car crash in Streeterville, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.The crash occurred in the 500-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.A Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south in the northbound lane of Lake Shore Drive when the currently unidentified male driver struck a Mazda 3 that was traveling north on the same street. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.After being struck, the Mazda 3 struck a Kia Optima that was also traveling north on Lake Shore Drive. The driver of the Optima, a 24-year-old man, refused medical treatment and is in good condition.The three adults in the Mazda, two men and one woman, were all transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Northwestern, with two of them in critical condition and the other in good condition with unknown injuries. Their ages are unknown.Area Three detectives and Major Accidents are investigating.