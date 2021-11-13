car crash

1 killed, 3 injured in 3-car Streeterville crash, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and three were injured in a three-car crash in Streeterville, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The crash occurred in the 500-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

SEE ALSO | Chicago crash: Woman, 88, killed on West Ridge sidewalk after driver runs red light, police say

A Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south in the northbound lane of Lake Shore Drive when the currently unidentified male driver struck a Mazda 3 that was traveling north on the same street. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

After being struck, the Mazda 3 struck a Kia Optima that was also traveling north on Lake Shore Drive. The driver of the Optima, a 24-year-old man, refused medical treatment and is in good condition.

RELATED | Oak Park historic bike shop Barnard's Schwinn Cyclery damaged after car crash

The three adults in the Mazda, two men and one woman, were all transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Northwestern, with two of them in critical condition and the other in good condition with unknown injuries. Their ages are unknown.

Area Three detectives and Major Accidents are investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
streetervillechicagocar crashcar accidentscar accidentaccident
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Weather 'likely' factor in semi truck crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers in Pullman: family
Radio host's Porsche carjacked in South Loop: 'I let my guard down'
Drunk driver crashes through Indiana State Prison main gate, INSP say
TOP STORIES
CPD sergeant's wife carjacked by armed man, young girl: police sources
Legal expert analyzes Rittenhouse trial as Kenosha braces for verdict
11-year-old girl survives plane crash that killed her father, 3 others
State trooper's squad struck head-on by drunk driver on I-55: ISP
2 found shot to death inside Riverside apartment ID'd, police say
Safari Land shooting: Suspect caught in Villa Park incident
Search continues for teen last seen at MSU nearly 2 weeks ago
Show More
Weather 'likely' factor in semi truck crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
Man killed in shooting after funeral outside Gary church ID'd
Jacob Blake, Kyle Rittenhouse shooting timeline
WI Amazon driver amazed he survived train crash that split truck in 2
Chicago panel to weigh $2M settlement in deadly CPD chase
More TOP STORIES News