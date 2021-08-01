Englewood hit-and-run leaves man dead, female passenger critically injured, CPD says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10922760" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two people were killed in separate vehicle crashes less than a mile from each other overnight in Englewood on the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Residents who live and work near 74th and Ashland are saddened but not surprised to learn of a fatal hit and run accident that left one man dead and his passenger critically injured."It speaks for itself, you can see how these cars be flying like, yeah, it's dangerous," said Jaron King.The accident happened early Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m. in the city's Englewood neighborhood.Investigators said the horrific crash occurred when a black Jeep traveling southbound on Ashland Avenue ran a red light at the intersection and t-boned a vehicle heading east on 74th Street. That car then careened into another vehicle heading north on Ashland.The driver of the first vehicle struck died.Authorities said the alleged hit and run drive fled the scene on foot. Detectives said they're confident they'll track down the person responsible.The female passenger of the first car struck was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Two occupants in the second car struck were not hurt.Nearly two hours earlier, a woman was killed in a separate crash less than a mile away.A Nissan Rogue collided with a Kia Optima about 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 7300 block of South Racine Avenue, Chicago police said.A woman riding as a passenger in the Nissan was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. She was believed to be about 25 years old and has not yet been identified, police said.The 23-year-old woman driving the Nissan was transported to the same hospital in serious condition, police said. A third woman, 21, who was also riding in the Nissan was taken to Stroger Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said. Both women suffered injuries to the body, according to police.A female driving the Kia was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with swelling to the head, police said. Her condition has not yet been released.