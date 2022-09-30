Man killed in crash in Western Springs that injured 3 others, involved 6 vehicles ID'd

Western Springs, IL police said 1 person died and 3 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash near Ogden and Gilbert avenues Thursday afternoon.

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (WLS) -- The man killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Western Springs involving six vehicles has been identified.

Joseph P. Mankiewicz, 44, of Chicago was found deceased at the scene of the crash, Western Springs police said Friday.

The incident took place just after 4:10 p.m. on Ogden Avenue between Harvey and Clausen avenues, police said.

When officers arrived, they found six vehicles involved. Three adults were taken to area hospitals, two were in serious condition and one remained stable.

The man who died was driving an Audi A7, police said.

Police said they were still investigating what caused the crash, and did not provide any additional information about what might have led up to it.

Chopper 7HD was above the scene in the aftermath of the incident Thursday afternoon.

The badly mangled vehicles were scattered across four lanes of Ogden Avenue in varying states of extreme damage.

"I went over to the park; they hadn't had it cordoned off yet," said Jim Sikora, who lives near the crash scene. "I saw them trying to extricate someone from one of the vehicles that had slid into the park and there were people sitting on the grass by the pickle ball courts waiting for medical attention."

Some witnesses said a young man and young child were inside a pickup truck on the scene, though police have not released any more information or details about any of the victims.

"An older guy with his great-grandson, carrying in his arm and he asked if he could use the bathroom with his great grandson," said Andy Hoskins, who lives nearby. "He said his grandson was driving the pickup truck in the accident and that someone had tried to pass and had clipped the back of the pickup truck and spun him around."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Western Springs Police Department's Detective Division at 708-246-1800.