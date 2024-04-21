Chicago police searching for group of armed robbers targeting people in the Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a group of armed robbers wanted for targeting people in the Loop in the early morning hours.

The robberies happened earlier this week around 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. One robbery happened near South Clark and West Monroe streets, and another happened near West Washington and North Wells streets.

Police said the robbers threatened the victims with a gun before taking their personal belongings.

So far, no arrests have been made.

